A Seemingly Married Woman Goes Way Too Far in Touching R&B Singer Mario During Concert

Oftentimes, an R&B concert can get incredibly steamy. These artists get looked at like sex symbols, singing about a love unlike anything you’ve experienced before. That could mean something sweet and emotional or something raunchier. Regardless, it drives a lot of women in the audience absolutely wild. People would reach out for artists like Jodeci in the past or Chris Brown today. They’d even play up the intensity to feed into the crowd frenzy. However, sometimes, it can go a bit too far. 2000s R&B legend Mario has experienced this firsthand, from what appears to be a married woman no less!

Recently, the singer was performing one of his best hit songs, “Crying Out for Me”. In a leather vest and pants, he sings out to the crowd, near the edge of the stage. While plenty of fans have their phones in the air to capture the experience for later, one person used their free hand to catch a more intimate feel.

Recording in one hand, rubbing his crotch with the other, Mario abruptly stops singing. He sternly tells the person to stop, his gaze deadly serious. Then, he goes back to singing like nothing happened at all. However, a closer look at the hand she touched him with shows what appears to be quite a nice wedding ring.

Potentially Married Woman Gets Way Too Touchy on Mario in the Front Row

Many people were perturbed by the whole situation. Naturally, some are quick to point out that this would be wholly unacceptable if the singer were a woman and some dude attempted it. “That’s ridiculous bc so many women would be pissed if the roles were reversed,” one person writes in the replies. “She lucky he was so polite about it smh.”

Meanwhile, one person is just noting how the woman appeared to be married, touching Mario like that. “It be a shame if the husband found out! Please make it happen!!!” another person says in the comments.

In other Mario-related news, he’s been on a press run for his most recent EP, Mood Swings. During his podcast appearance with Cam Newton, he graded different R&B artists on their singing capabilities, eventually calling his contemporary Omarion “hit or miss.”

Omarion, on the other hand, shrugged and said that Mario must not respect him. “I think that, for me, it’s all about respect,” he says. “I think you can have your opinion, but the moment I feel like there’s no respect there, I’m cool. I’d rather step back. I don’t think there’s respect there, especially for somebody like me who has been doing it before him. It’s not by chance; it’s by hard work. It’s true.”