A Sex Worker Shares Why She’ll Be Tricking Until Her Last Trimester

Summer Sebastian is a Nevada girl. When I first met her, she was running around the back of the licensed brothel Moonlite Bunny Ranch wearing only a towel. At Bunny Ranch owner Dennis Hof‘s birthday party, Summer wore a leather hoop dress and bounced around the room, saying hello to every customer. As another sex worker sang Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” to her john (Hof hosted an annual “Hooker Talent Show” at his party), Summer writhed on a red couch.

The 30-year-old was full of life, but three months ago, she worried she had developed cancer. “I have a cancer history,” she explains in a phone call. She went to a doctor and spent roughly $600 on blood work. He returned with shocking news.

“It turned out it was pregnancy,” Summer says, adding that her 70-year-old boyfriend impregnated her. And while another working girl might have decided to quit her job, Summer chose to keep hooking.

“I want to make a statement that supports the right of a woman to choose… to work as a prostitute while pregnant!” she announced on her blog. Publicizing her pregnancy is part of Summer’s political worldview, and she hopes her story makes people consider a woman’s right to choose her lifestyle.

“If society already looks down on me for being a working girl (even though legal), you can imagine what they will probably think of a pregnant working girl,” she wrote in her post. “Even other working girls sometimes look down on pregnant working girls. But I’ve never been one to let myself be intimidated by what others thought.”

Pregnancy has yet to affect her business, but new hormones have altered Summer’s sex drive. Where she used to masturbate twice a day, she now plays with herself an average of four times. “Sometimes this place can have an affect on you,” she gushes. “I like women. There are an average of 30 women walking around half naked at any time. It’s hard not to get turned on!”

Summer has decided to keep working for financial reasons: She says that she’s paying for her masters degree (she did not name the school she attends) and supporting her twin daughters.

“Their father is 40 years my senior,” Summer explains. “He lost a great deal of money with the whole Bernie Madoff situation. He lost $10 million, so I’m the main breadwinner. It’s funny to me, because he was so arrogant [when he was wealthy]. He’s a better person now. He appreciates the little things now… It made him a better person!”

Her business decision has not shocked her friends and clients. Summer migrated to the Bunny Ranch in November 2015 and has worked there ever since. On my trip to the Bunny Ranch last fall, a limo driver described her as a “type-two hooker,” a girl working for fun. (Type-one working girls come to brothels for a short period of time to raise money for a business; the driver defined type-three prostitutes as “lost girls.”) Summer understands why her decision may offend people, but she values her right to choose.

“As individuals, part of having freedom is getting to choose what we do with our lives,” she notes. She says her doctor has approved her occupation, and that she will continue working unless he advises her to stop later in the pregnancy. Summer says that years from now, she plans to keep her job a secret from her children—but if they find out, she’ll discuss her choices with them. “I am a very honest person,” she says in a text.

She says she already knows what her experience as a sex worker will teach her children: “Follow your dreams and don’t let anyone get in your way.”

