A Shiny Pokemon Has Been Removed From Pokemon Go Without Warning–And Players Are Angry

Pokemon GO players have taken to the internet to share confusion and frustration following the apparent sudden disappearance of one shiny monster. Over the last twenty-four hours, Trainers from around the world have been reporting that their beloved shiny Cetitans have been vanishing from the game. This has left them wondering what has caused the sudden removal of the Pokemon and if they will ever be able to get them back.

Shiny Cetitan is Disappearing From the Accounts of Pokemon GO Players

The shiny form of Cetitan is a very popular shiny as far as Ice Type monsters go, turning the pale, icy palette of the Pokemon into ashy gray and black tones. However, fans who have managed to acquire this monster in Pokemon GO have recently begun to notice that their beloved shiny Cetitan appears to have vanished from the game completely. Multiple cases have been reported by Reddit users, who seem certain that they have not been lost through a mistake or accidental transfer.

As for what appears to be causing the disappearance of shiny Cetitan, nobody seems sure. One user reported that their shiny Cetitan went missing after being placed in a Gym, while other users report it simply vanishing from their collection. Comments on the matter have also been a mixed bag, with some users adamant that it must be some kind of user error or mistake. Other fans seem to think it may be a bug with Pokemon naming filters flagging Cetitan’s name by mistake. Interestingly enough, the bug appears to be tied specifically to shiny Cetitan.

Shiny Cetoddle, the pre-evolution for this Pokemon seems to be unaffected, as reported by users. This may also point towards the issue being something to do with the naming filters. However, some users have also stated that the issue looks as if it is related to Cetitan’s shiny form in particular. Much like Cetoddle, the regular variant of Cetitan has been unaffected, as far as player reports state, so this partially cancels out the evidence towards the naming filters.

Right now, it is unknown if players will be able to get any lost shiny Cetitans back on their account. Keeping this in mind, it seems all that players can do for now is wait and see if Niantic puts out any statements to confirm and address the strange issue. If so, there’s hope that a bug fix will soon follow, and players may indeed get their Pokemon back, if they’re lucky. This is only in the case that the error becomes acknowledged by the devs, though, so fingers crossed!