A Shopping Mall Contest Had People Drinking From Toilets for Cash: ‘Game of Thrones’

Russia has given the world many things. Vodka. Tetris. Dashcam footage that defies explanation. And now, competitive toilet drinking in a shopping mall.

A plumbing retailer called Domix, based in Stavropol, recently organized a contest it cleverly titled “Game of Thrones,” in which dozens of participants raced to drink a non-alcoholic sparkling beverage from brand new toilet bowls as fast as possible, using large straws, for the chance to win 100,000 rubles—about $1,276. Competitors were divided into groups of seven, with the fastest drinker in each group advancing to the next round.

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If the drinking portion wasn’t enough, the second stage required the seven group winners to sit on a closed toilet seat for as long as possible. The last one seated claimed the title—and presumably the cash.

The footage, which spread quickly on social media, shows a row of gleaming white toilets lined up in what appears to be a busy shopping mall, with contestants hunched over them in competitive formation, waiting for the signal to go. It’s exactly as dignified as it sounds.

This Store Offered $1,276 to the winner of a Toilet Drinking Contest: ‘Game of Thrones’

Organizers were apparently unfazed by the optics. They clarified that the drinks were poured into cups placed inside clean, brand new fixtures, and maintained that the whole operation was hygienic. This didn’t satisfy the citizens of Stavropol, a number of whom publicly complained that the competition created a “bad image of the city.” Whether the city’s image was previously sterling enough to protect is unclear.

Competitive eating and drinking stunts have become a reliable marketing tool globally, with brands increasingly banking on spectacle to drive foot traffic and social engagement. Research on viral marketing consistently finds that content triggering strong emotional responses—including disgust—circulates faster and wider than neutral content. In that sense, Domix may have known exactly what they were doing.

What remains unknown is who walked away with the 100,000 rubles. According to organizers, after ten hours of competition, only two participants had dropped out, with the rest apparently committed to seeing it through. Whatever keeps people going for ten hours of competitive toilet sitting is between them and their therapist.

The contest drew criticism from people who found it degrading, which raises a reasonable question about what they expected from a shopping mall toilet drinking competition in the first place.