A Short Film About the History of The Libertines is Online

A short film about life in and out of The Libertines between 2001-2010, which was originally shown moments before they came on stage at Hyde Park over the summer, has finally been released online.

It’s directed by Roger Sargent, and takes footage from his 2011 documentary There Are No Innocent Bystanders as well as Libertines’ music videos and performances, although most of the short film is spent journeying through the iconic photography that documented the band’s trail of blood, smack, sweat and arguments. “A film of photographs?” you might snigger, but it’s made a tiny bit more interesting by layering it all to look 3D as fuck. There is even one moment, when it journeys through the artwork of their self-titled 2004 album, in which they’ve added moving smoke to Pete’s cigarette, and I shit you not, it’s so 3D I swear I could smell it.

At only fifteen minutes long, it’s a fair slice of nostalgia about one of the most influential bands to ever come from Britain. And though you might distance yourself from the lingering indie fall out that haunts the streets of Camden in 2014, any British music fan who owned a guitar during the last ten years would be lying if they said Up The Bracket didn’t feel godly at some point during their formative years.

