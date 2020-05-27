A Short Recap of an Apocalyptic Week in India

2020 is cancelled. We’ve been saying it for a while now, but in India, the last week or so has proven that cancelling doesn’t quite cut it. Our collective imaginations of dystopia are stretching quite thin at this point. So we put together a short recap of where we’re at this week:

India is a Global Coronavirus Hotspot

Over the last three months, experts and analysts have been predicting and observing how the pandemic will take over India, which already suffers from a systematic failure of the public health system, overpopulation, apathy towards its poor and vulnerable, among others. Today, as India stands at 1,52,000 cases (at the time of writing this article), it seems like we have arrived. India is on top-10 hotspots in the world, despite three months of lockdown and amped-up surveillance. And there’s still no admission on the high chances of community transmission from the government and authorities. And then we wonder where we went wrong.

India and Bangladesh are Still Reeling from Last Week’s Cyclone Amphan

The severe cyclone Amphan hit the east Indian coast of West Bengal and Bangladesh last week on May 20, leaving a trail of destruction and loss worth $13.2 billion in its wake. More than 90 (and counting) lives have been lost in India, and in Bangladesh, as many as 5,00,000 families could now be homeless, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Cyclone Amphan made landfall in India and Bangladesh, affecting a region home to poor fishing villages and 1M refugees.



The UN warns of a "new humanitarian crisis":

▪️ At least 5 deaths reported, including 2 children

▪️ About 3M people evacuated

▪️ Houses flattened or destroyed pic.twitter.com/QRr3963YjK — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 20, 2020

International media did more coverage on the amphan cyclone than the national media.

Extremely Dissapointed

Hardly Surprised pic.twitter.com/k4dVPJI32W — Adv. Tufail Gilani (@GilaniTufail) May 21, 2020

Indian Farmlands Are Being Devoured By the Worst Locust Attack in 27 Years

Climate change is a real threat, day by day we are facing unusual weather conditions, cyclones and have to face threats like locust storms, First of its kind stuck Panna#LocustAttack @mpforestdept @CentralIfs pic.twitter.com/thCSBRvTXy — Panna Tiger Reserve (@PannaTigerResrv) May 24, 2020

https://twitter.com/SRahulM/status/1264917179780206592?s=20

Earlier this week, ghastly visuals of millions of locusts covering up the skies and crops in around 10 Indian regions terrified us. And while locust attacks are not new to India, perhaps its timing along with other disasters makes it appear all the more overwhelming. What also doesn’t help is the latest Food and Agricultural Organization report that revealed that desert locusts are now breeding 400 times more than usual, thanks to the favourable climatic conditions. This could hugely affect our food supplies and make countries like India extremely vulnerable to plagues, leading to even more suffering, displacement and conflict.

The First Wave of Floods Has Hit the Northeast

Assam: Floods in parts of Dibrugarh district due to incessant rain in the region. (26.05.20) pic.twitter.com/BVUobetz6i — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020

We also saw floods hitting the northeastern state of Assam, in which almost 2 lakh people were impacted, and over 1,000 hectares of cropland destroyed under water. The flood, which is just in its first wave right now, affects Assam every year, with man-made and natural factors contributing to the disaster. Some years witness more destruction than others, and always adversely impact lives and livelihoods. This year, too, it’s done considerable damage in just its first phase.

Unfortunately, Assam also reported the highest single-day coronavirus spike so far this week, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to almost 700.

Indian Summer Is at its Peak, And So Are the Dreaded Heatwaves

Maharashtra: Central India is facing a very severe heatwave condition with several places recording a maximum temperature of 45 degree Celsius & above, as per India Meteorological Dept (IMD). Visuals from Nagpur which recorded a maximum temperature of 47 degree Celsius today. pic.twitter.com/WGnzciIAXL — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2020

In India, the term “Indian summer” doesn’t quite have the romantic tinge that many an artist drew from for their art and literature. Here, summer literally spells year-after-year of intense heatwaves, which cause deaths and displacement of people. Now, though, the heatwave has added on to the suffering already caused by the pandemic and natural disasters. In fact, experts say that this year, Cyclone Amphan made the heatwaves worse, by taking away the moisture, which is otherwise built during the thunderstorm and rainfall, and triggering dry north-westerly winds to burn up Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh even more. The city of Churu in Rajasthan, in fact, is the hottest in the country, festering at 50 degrees.

Small Incidents of Forest Fires Reported in Uttarakhand

Much like most of the disasters (except the novel coronavirus) that have struck India, forest fires in the state of Uttarakhand are also not new. What’s new is how all these forces are coming down on us together, much like a reviled family gathering on a dreaded holiday. Over the weekend, visuals of forest fires devouring flora and fauna emerged all over social media and news reports.

It's a moment of utter grief for the entire nation as our devbhoomi Uttarakhand faces the forest fire crisis, and the wildlife specifies that reside in the forest are in grave danger. Please #PrayForUttarakhand that this catastrophy stops with no more loss of our flora & fauna. pic.twitter.com/jxKfSur9PI — Aarushi Nishank (@ArushiNishank) May 26, 2020

over the incident and said they’re old photos and fake news on social media.

Fake news of forest fire 2020 in Uttarakhand are being circulated on social media. After verification of such images it has been found that these images are fake. Few such images are being uploaded by us. It is our request to kindly do not spread fake news. pic.twitter.com/B9GBK8DgaL — Uttarakhand Forest Department (@ukfd_official) May 27, 2020

Dr Parag Madhukar, Conservator, Forest Dept says there are no massive forest fires in Uttarakhand, many old and wrong visuals are being shared on social media. Please be careful.

FYI it rained in some parts of the state today #PrayForUttarakhand pic.twitter.com/Pk7yVTKCB2 — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) May 27, 2020

“There are no massive forest fires in Uttarakhand. Our forest officers are trying to douse the fire, but there has been no major incident recently,” said Parag Madhukar Dhakate, the chief conservator of forests in the state, clarifying that there are fires, yes, but are comparatively low-intensity because of the rains. That’s one inferno less, this week, we guess.

