A Silly ‘Death Note’ Social Deduction Game Is Coming out, and I Need It

So, a social deduction video game based on one of my favorite anime is coming out. Death Note Killer Within will be released on November 5, 2024. Additionally, it’ll be a part of PlayStation Plus’ monthly games for November. I’m okay. I promise. The one thing I’m not going to do is lose my mind over this. …….Please look at this goofy trailer.

Maybe I’m buzzing off the announcement and impending release, but, honestly? This is something I can get behind. Funnily enough, I don’t even particularly like Among Us — not playing it, anyway! But you throw one of fiction’s silliest sociopaths into the mix? You had me at hello, Bandai Namco.

As the game’s Steam blurb says, “DEATH NOTE Killer Within is an online social deduction game for up to 10 players. Players will be split into two teams with different objectives. To win the game, players will need to figure out each other’s identities and either eliminate L who threatens Kira’s power or seize the Death Note.”

‘death note’ is getting a game, guys

Please be good. And if/when it is good, please get the player engagement to live and thrive! It’s already a good sign it’s being offered for “free” if you have a PS Plus subscription! Oddly, the trailer did a good job of capturing the vibe of the anime. It has serious implications with an often-goofy undertone. I can live with that!

“The funny part is, that this kind of gameplay actually makes sense lol, what did people honestly expect? DBZ battles? When this was announced I was either expecting some Amogus type gameplay or a hard visual novel to imitate the thinking battles, and we both know how toxic one of those is to the mainstream audience (I have to READ what?!),” one YouTuber commenter states.

……Why are people disappointed? A Death Note social deduction game makes total sense! That’s on-brand, is it not? I don’t want to play a humdrum Death Note visual novel! And if this ended up being an arena fighter, I’d scream. …That sentence made me remember when Light was “announced” to be in Jump Force. I’m sad about that all over again.