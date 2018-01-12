A Slow Start to 2018 Video Games Is Finally Letting Me Enjoy 2017’s

This article originally appeared on Waypoint

Here are the games I’ve played in 2018: Assassin’s Creed Origins, Gorogoa, Life is Strange: Before the Storm, Horizon: Zero Dawn’s The Frozen Wilds DLC. The common theme? Every single one was released in 2017. I’m finally getting a chance to breathe and revisit the games from the last year I simply ran out of time to spend time with in 2017.

At the end of February 2017, I wrote a post titled “Can 2017’s Video Games Just Slow the Fuck Down?” By then, we’d already been slammed with a ton of games, including Gravity Rush 2, Yakuza 0, Resident Evil 7, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Nioh, and Night in the Woods. A week after writing that piece, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was coming! Back then, we lived in a world where Mass Effect Andromeda might have turned out well.

(I still want to play Andromeda, just to see it for myself…)

As I’ve been mapping out stories to write and games to play, I’ve been scanning the list of major games already scheduled for 018. Compared to 2017, 2018 is starting a lot slower. Granted, we’ll have Dragon Ball FighterZ and Monster Hunter: World by the end of the month, with the excellent-looking Shadow of the Colossus remake in early February, but compared to the onslaught that was 2017 (especially early 2017), it’s nothing.

I might actually be able to keep pace with the games coming out?? At least, until we’re blindsided by a bunch we don’t see coming, as is the case just about every year. Plus, there are games like State of Decay 2, which might (please!) show up any day now.

Maybe you’re someone who didn’t sleep and was able to play all the video games you wanted to last year! I wasn’t. I’m still trying to convince myself to boot up Persona 5, after 20 wonderful hours in 2017. It’d be neat to see more of Yakuza 0 before Yakuza 6 shows up in March. The reason I didn’t play Hollow Knight, a game I’ve heard nothing but good things about, is because the Switch version was delayed. I still need to spend another dozen hours with Super Mario Odyssey, getting all the moons.

Many of these are fantasies, but it’s nice to dream. (I’ll play Hollow Knight.)

While we wait for games to rev up again, what 2017 are you going to play in 2018?