A Small Texas Town Just Built a 19-Foot-Long Wiener Dog Statue. Here’s Why.

Every small town needs its own “thing.” That one little kitschy hook that offers them a sense of identity, even if it’s a little silly.

You’ve probably never heard of the Central Texas town of Buda, and you may not know any of the estimated 16,166 people who live there, but now you will forever know them as the “wiener dog capital of Texas” and as the place that has a 10-foot-tall, 19-foot-long steel sculpture of a dachshund, aka a wiener dog.

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As reported by Chron, the Buda Economic Development Corporation recently unveiled the gigantic, rust-colored wiener dog at Buda City Park to an eager onlooking crowd. The statue is crafted from over 400 pieces of Cor-Ten weathering steel and is designed to age into a dachshund-like dark brown patina under the hot Texas sun.

A new statue has popped up in Buda, Texas, a Central Texas city known for its affinity for wiener dogs. The Buda Wiener Dog Races have been taking place in the city since 1997, and the event is now being honored with a 19-feet-long statue in Buda City Park. pic.twitter.com/hu12OKChsP — Spectrum News 1 Texas (@SpectrumNews1TX) October 14, 2026

A Texas Town Is Trying to Lure Tourists With a Giant Metal Wiener Dog

If you’re wondering why they built this enormous statue to a very specific dog breed and why this small town is making the bold claim that it’s the “wiener dog capital of Texas,” it’s because the town really likes wiener dogs and is the host of the annual Buda Wiener Dog Races, where upwards of 20,000 spectators descend upon the town to watch hundreds of the famously stubby-legged, little hot dog-looking dogs sprint for glory.

If you’re thinking this feels like those old-school road trip roadside attractions like the old cliché of the largest ball of twine, which is, by the way, real and is located in Minnesota, Jennifer Storm, the CEO of Buda EDC, got the idea for the giant metal wiener dog statue after visiting Minnesota’s largest ball of twine. That is not to be confused with “the world’s largest ball of twine.” That’s a different roadside attraction in Kansas.

According to the publication Texashighways.com, Storm said, “I remember thinking, ‘If people will drive hours to see a ball of twine, what could we do in Buda to get people to exit I-35 and discover our community?’ I started Googling giant dachshunds right there in the car.”

I appreciate the candor. You’ve got to be known for something, and if the one thing that consistently attracts out-of-towners to your small neck of the woods is a wiener dog race, then dammit, erect a wiener dog the size of the Colossus of Rhodes in your park to celebrate the majesty of the wiener dog race.