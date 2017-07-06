A Sorcerer Re-Cast the Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage” Video with Muppets

In 1994, Spike Jonze and the Beastie Boys turned 70s cop shows into a fracas of explosions, fights, and test dummies plummeting to their doom with the still-legendary video for “Sabotage.” Years later, the song is still an embodiment of “doing kickass shit very recklessly” thanks to those visuals, so why not pair it up with Sesame Street, the embodiment of wholesome, puppet-based educational antics?

This is precisely what mashup artist Adam Schleichkorn considered and brought to life. His welding of pre-existing Sesame Street footage and the audio of “Sabotage” is the latest in a series that seems to themed around taking 90s hip-hop classics and putting Big Bird and co. on them (here’s a surprisingly emotional literal AMV of Bone Thugs’ “Tha Crossroads”). The mashup aims to be a shot-for-shot recreation of the original video, and for the most part, it’s a success, as it turns out there are lots of daring car chases and escapes in Sesame Street. You can watch “Sesametage” below.