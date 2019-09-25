A Staged Reading of Trump’s Phone Call With Ukraine President Zelensky

We couldn’t be in the room for President Trump’s history-making call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump says the call was “perfect,” so we decided to recreate it.

We’ll let you decide for yourself how well it went.

The White House released a rough transcript of the July 25 phone call on Wednesday after days of pressure and the launch of an official impeachment inquiry over Trump pushing a foreign leader to investigate 2020 Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The five-page document comes with a note explaining that it’s not a verbatim transcript of the discussion, but rather a memorandum made up of notes and recollections from the staffers who were listening in.

