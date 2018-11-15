VICE
‘A Star Is Bored,’ Today’s Comic by Roberta Vázquez

1542308883341-1
1542308891249-2
1542308901488-3
1542308909555-4
1542308916190-5
1542308925248-6
1542308961544-7
1542308970941-8
1542308978349-9

Check out more of Roberta’s work on her website and Instagram.

