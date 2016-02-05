A Starving Sea Lion Dragged Itself to a San Diego Restaurant Booth

Read: Living Out of a Van Is the New American Dream

The Marine Room in La Jolla, California, got an unexpected guest Thursday morning: a starving eight-month-old female sea lion pup.

It wandered in searching for food and parked itself in a booth of the Marine Room, an upscale restaurant, the AP reports, creating an image that was simultaneously adorable and also pretty grim, since the pup was severely underweight and dehydrated.

The restaurant’s owners promptly called SeaWorld for help, and workers came to the aid of the pup. The sea lion is the 47th the company says it has rescued this year, along with other marine mammals. It is now being cared for at SeaWorld’s Animal Rescue Center in San Diego.



As that high number of rescues suggests, it’s been a rough past year for sea lions, as their mortality rate has surged as a result of a diminished food supply brought on by warm ocean temperatures. Marine biologists have collected thousands of sick and dead pups as a result. Fortunately for this particular pup rescuers are “cautiously optimistic” about her recovery, according to the AP.