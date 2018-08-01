A Stoner’s Travel Guide to LA

On VICE’s weed travel show BLUNT REVIEWS, we trek to places where weed is legal to review things a cannabis-consuming tourist can do stoned. On this episode, VICE’s Darlene Demorizi spent a day getting blazed in Los Angeles, where she cured her munchies at Pink’s Hot Dogs, a historic restaurant that tops franks with guacamole and nacho cheese. Then she unwound at Lit Yoga, a THC-friendly studio, and stopped by Puff Pass & Paint to make a little art over a glass of CBD-infused wine.

