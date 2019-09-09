VICE
Editions

Newsletters

A Store Clerk in Tokyo Memorized 1,300 People’s Credit Card Numbers, Then Used Them Online

By

Sanggup Hafal Ribuan Nomor Kartu Kredit, Karyawan Toko di Tokyo Memakainya Buat Belanja Online Ilegal
Share:

It’s hard enough to remember your own credit card number, expiry date, and security code. Now imagine memorizing all of that 1,300 times. A Tokyo store clerk did just that and has been arrested for using the information to make personal purchases online.

Yusuke Taniguchi, 34-years-old, worked part-time as a cashier at a mall in Koto City, a special ward in Tokyo. According to Sora News 24, Taniguchi has a photographic memory, which helped him remember customers’ information until he had time to write them down. After his arrest, the police reportedly found a notebook containing people’s names and credit card details.

Videos by VICE

Taniguchi was caught in March when he bought two bags valued at $2,500 that were delivered to his apartment. The police showed up with the delivery. The suspect told the police that he would sell the items he bought to a pawn shop and use the money for his expenses.

According to All-Nippon News Network, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police are still investigating the case and looking into the extent of Taniguchi’s crimes.

Find Meera on Twitter and Instagram.

Tagged:
, , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE