‘A Story of Reinvention’: 2 Chainz Announces Upcoming Spiritual Memoir ‘The Voice in Your Head is God’

Atlanta legend 2 Chainz is on something of a spiritual journey. At 47 years old, he’s been through the ringer, hoops and hurdles at every turn. Before he was rapping, he was raised by a single mother playing basketball. Before the rap dominance in the 2010s, he was Tity Boi in Playaz Circle. Now, he’s maintained his status as a gatekeeper to Atlanta’s booming trap scene. It’s all a credit to his spiritual journey, something he’s opening up about now in his new book.

Recently, 2 Chainz announced his upcoming memoir The Voice in your head is God. “That voice in your head isn’t madness, it’s guidance. It’s GOD,” he writes in his Instagram caption. “Every time you hear that quiet whisper, know it’s a higher power speaking through you. 2 years ago, I listened to that voice and began writing. Today, I’m finally ready to share my very first book with you.”

Videos by VICE

2 Chainz Announces New Book Centered on Spirituality

Ultimately, the “I’m Different” rapper details his mission “to help anyone with a dream and a vision [who] struggles, or doubts their intuition…I wouldn’t be here now without that voice.” In doing so, he wants to tap in with himself and his story in order to enforce his goals with readers. “I feel this is my best close and most personal work,” Chainz says in a statement, “I want to share the spiritual journey behind my success in a raw, uncut, and motivational way.”

Moreover, Charlamagne the God, the founder behind Black Privilege Publishing backing 2 Chainz for his book, wants to magnify growth with this book. In connection with one’s spirituality, they can find the power to grow and prosper accordingly. “2 Chainz’s story is a story of perseverance,” he says. “A story of reinvention. This book will remind you that when GOD tells you to do something, it must be done, even if you have to reinvent yourself a few times to do it.”

The book goes on sale March 3rd 2026.