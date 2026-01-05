Multiple states have reported child flu deaths in recent days, as cases and hospitalizations rise sharply across the country. Health officials say this winter’s surge is being driven by an unexpected strain of influenza that caught experts off guard and is now outpacing predictions.

As reported by Gizmodo, by December 20, flu activity was high or very high in 32 parts of the country. Hospitalizations were at their third-highest level for this point in the season over the past 15 years. Some states are seeing unprecedented spikes. New York, for example, reported more than 71,000 positive flu cases in a single week, the largest weekly total ever recorded in the state.

Sadly, children are bearing the brunt of it. The CDC has confirmed at least eight pediatric flu deaths so far this season, with state officials and families reporting additional cases. Kentucky and Ohio each announced their first pediatric food deaths within days of each other, with a Minnesota family publicly sharing the loss of their five-year-old child not long after.

The ‘Super Flu’ Explained

Last winter saw the highest average number of pediatric flu deaths at 280. And this year is shaping up to continue that trend, a trend fueled by the rise of a new variant.

H3N2 is no more dangerous than an average flu strain. Still, it differs genetically from what scientists expected to dominate this flu season, triggering early and intense flu waves in the UK, Japan, and Australia.

Since it caught everyone by surprise, it should be no surprise that the current flu vaccine is a perfect match for the strain. If you got vaccinated months ago in preparation for flu season, we still did the right thing, but know that the vaccine you got very likely does not offer specific protection against H3N2.