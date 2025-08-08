VICE
A Surprise Heretic + Hexen Remaster Just Dropped—With a List of Upgrades

Heretic+Hexen got shadow dropped. If you want to know what the big edea is about these 90’s classics, now is the time.

Heretic + Hexen
While we were all watching the Nintendo Indie World showcase, hoping for anything to be shadow dropped, Nightdive Studios and id Software decided to slide right by us with a remaster of two 90s FPS classics, Heretic + Hexen.

It’s always great when the classic games get a fresh coat of paint—the more people who get to see where we were, the better.

Raven Software took a modified version of the DOOM engine back then and pumped out two incredible FPS games back-to-back. Not only do you get both games redone in Heretic + Hexen, but you also get all the extra content.

Heretic + Hexen gets the full Remaster treatMENT

Here’s everything included in the new release:

  • Heretic: Shadow of the Serpent Riders
  • Hexen: Beyond Heretic
  • Hexen: Deathkings of the Dark Citadel
  • Two all-new episodes created in collaboration between individuals at id Software + Nightdive Studios:
  • Heretic: Faith Renewed
  • Hexen: Vestiges of Grandeur
  • “Original DOS versions of Heretic: Shadow of the Serpent Riders, Hexen: Beyond Heretic, and Hexen: Deathkings of the Dark Citadel are included in the Steam version.”

In addition to the extra content. Nightdive and id Software ensured that both games were modernized for current-gen consoles.

New Enhancements:

  • Online cross-platform deathmatch and co-op for up to 16 players
  • Local split-screen deathmatch and co-op for up to 8 players
  • Toggleable, enhanced Tome of Power soundtrack by Andrew Hulshult
  • Community-published mod support with an in-game mod browser
  • Improved performance with multithreaded rendering supporting up to 4K resolution and 120 FPS
  • A Vault section containing concept art and unused sprites from the development of the original games
  • Accessibility options, such as updated UI, improved legibility, contrast, and screen FX adjustments, and text-to-speech features.
  • Modern controller support
    • Weapon carousel for faster weapon switching
  • Game balance toggle (original/enhanced)
  • Quick Save/Load support
  • Widescreen support
  • Many engine fixes for bugs present in the original versions

Heretic + Hexen is available on consoles and PC now for $14.99.

