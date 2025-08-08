A Surprise Heretic + Hexen Remaster Just Dropped—With a List of Upgrades

While we were all watching the Nintendo Indie World showcase, hoping for anything to be shadow dropped, Nightdive Studios and id Software decided to slide right by us with a remaster of two 90s FPS classics, Heretic + Hexen.
It’s always great when the classic games get a fresh coat of paint—the more people who get to see where we were, the better.
Raven Software took a modified version of the DOOM engine back then and pumped out two incredible FPS games back-to-back. Not only do you get both games redone in Heretic + Hexen, but you also get all the extra content.
Heretic + Hexen gets the full Remaster treatMENT
Here’s everything included in the new release:
- Heretic: Shadow of the Serpent Riders
- Hexen: Beyond Heretic
- Hexen: Deathkings of the Dark Citadel
- Two all-new episodes created in collaboration between individuals at id Software + Nightdive Studios:
- Heretic: Faith Renewed
- Hexen: Vestiges of Grandeur
- “Original DOS versions of Heretic: Shadow of the Serpent Riders, Hexen: Beyond Heretic, and Hexen: Deathkings of the Dark Citadel are included in the Steam version.”
In addition to the extra content. Nightdive and id Software ensured that both games were modernized for current-gen consoles.
New Enhancements:
- Online cross-platform deathmatch and co-op for up to 16 players
- Local split-screen deathmatch and co-op for up to 8 players
- Toggleable, enhanced Tome of Power soundtrack by Andrew Hulshult
- Community-published mod support with an in-game mod browser
- Improved performance with multithreaded rendering supporting up to 4K resolution and 120 FPS
- A Vault section containing concept art and unused sprites from the development of the original games
- Accessibility options, such as updated UI, improved legibility, contrast, and screen FX adjustments, and text-to-speech features.
- Modern controller support
- Weapon carousel for faster weapon switching
- Game balance toggle (original/enhanced)
- Quick Save/Load support
- Widescreen support
- Many engine fixes for bugs present in the original versions
Heretic + Hexen is available on consoles and PC now for $14.99.