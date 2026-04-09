A Surprise New Borderlands Game Just Released (and It’s Very Different)

Borderlands fans are in for a major surprise today as the franchise just shadow dropped its latest installment without any prior announcements or marketing. That said, it may not be everyone’s cup of tea.

Borderlands First Mobile Game Is Available Now

Although more Borderlands is usually a good thing for fans of the franchise, gamers who prefer the traditional console or PC experience may be less excited with what Borderlands Mobile has to offer.

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As the name implies, Borderlands Mobile is a mobile-first title that is available today on iOS devices. A rollout on Android devices is expected sometime in the near future.

The game’s official description pitches the game as an opportunity to create mayhem your way, while looting wild weapons and blasting enemies in the mobile Borderlands experience.

“Join other Vault Hunters in an ever-evolving universe to fight greedy corporations and open legendary Vaults. Hunt down legendary loot drops and power up your abilities to customize the way you play. Use everything from pistols to rocket launchers to make your enemies wish they never crossed your path!”

In terms of lore, the title seems to take place around the same time as the events of Borderlands 3. The launch version of the game offers players the chance to take on the Summoner class and promises that more classes will arrive later, in future updates. The main enemies will be Skags, bandits, and special bosses. Players will embark on multiple mission types like campaign missions, Tower of Terror, and the Circle of Slaughter.

Borderlands Mobile is free-to-play, so it will be very interesting to see what sort of monetization tactics the title takes and whether or not it falls into any of the usual trappings of the F2P style of game. Although it has a strong brand to lean on, the game will need to have an exciting gameplay loop that allows for progression without microtransactions to keep the average gamer hooked.

Borderlands 4 launched in September 2025 and currently sits at a Mixed review rating on Steam. It’s interesting to see the franchise’s next big venture be a mobile installment and we’ll be keeping a close on the title to see what sort of fanbase it’s able to draw and how longtime fans of the franchise react to it.

If Borderlands Mobile can manage to capture the trademark humor and rewarding loot mechanics of the mainline installments in the series, then it will be on the right track. Be sure to check back in the near future for more Borderlands news, updates, and guides.

Borderlands Mobile is available now in the U.S. on iOS phones.