A Tale of Heroes: How Have Atlético Madrid Reached Two European Finals In Just Three Years?

It all started on a cold night in December, in the bitter winter of 2011. A downhearted Atlético Madrid – who had spent the last few weeks earning a reputation for being soft – fell to a 1-0 defeat against third-division Albacete at the Vicente Calderón.

It was the second leg of the Copa del Rey round of 16. The game was a death sentence for then manager Gregorio Manzano, who had also seen his side lose the first leg in Albacete. He had come to the end of his second stint as Atletico coach, and so slunk out of the club via the backdoor. The fans were left to pick up the pieces.

When Víctor Curto scored for Albacete that night, Atlético supporters started a chant: “Ole, ole, ole, ‘Cholo’ Simeone”. The fans demanded the return of the man who had been an idol during his playing days with the Rojiblancos. It was a premonition: tired of weak-willed performances, the crowd were crying out for a strong character to lead the team.

Back then, no one could have foreseen that Simeone’s comeback would ultimately make Atlético a powerhouse – and take them to two Champions League finals in the space of just three years.



Diego Simeone was, in fact, a desperate wager for a desperate board. Inexperienced in European management — he had only coached Serie A side Catania for a few months, though he had helped to save them from relegation — Simeone had previously endured a mixed spell in Argentina. He won the title with Estudiantes La Plata, but left River Plate at the bottom of the league. Nonetheless – on the verge of another discouraging, trophyless season – the Atlético board decided to put their faith in him.



Simeone’s first match was at the Vicente Calderón on January 7th, with Málaga providing the opposition. It was a choppy, disjointed game, and eventually ended goalless. It was a sign of things to come, however: Simeone wanted to build from the back; to whip Atlético into rock-solid defensive shape. He felt that if the team could cut out their defensive errors, goals at the other end would come naturally.

With time, he’s been proven right.

Koke celebrates a goal with Saúl Ñíguez and Antoine Griezmann // Reuters/Sergio Pérez

Simeone has often been accused of being an ultra-defensive coach, but he couldn’t care less: his vision of football isn’t going to change just because some people disapprove. Tactically, he demands heavy pressing at the beginning of games in the hope that the team can create a flurry of initial goal-scoring opportunities, then looks to his players to hold out for the rest of the match by executing his defensive plan to the letter.

In terms of formation, Simeone usually deploys a classic 4-4-2. Up front, two staggered strikers scrap with the opposition defenders; in the centre of the pitch, all four midfielders battle for possession, while he rarely asks anyone to play as an outright winger. This allows Atlético to crowd the midfield and establish their superiority in the middle of the park, leaving the wings empty for overlapping full-backs to launch relentless, feverish attacks.

Simeone has gained a reputation for spotting talented goalkeepers. Neither Thibaut Courtois nor Jan Oblak were any more than uncut diamonds when they first met him but – under his tutelage, and that of charismatic goalkeeping coach Pablo Vercellone — both players became elite keepers. The man between the sticks is a key part of his defensive strategy, and Simeone knows how to pick them.

Likewise, Simeone is more than capable of spotting an unpolished gem up front. Diego Costa is the archetypal Simeone forward, really. If ‘El Cholo’ had played as a striker, he would have been like Costa. As an insatiable fighter and a belligerent mentalist, the Brazilian was the perfect spearhead for the fierce, new Atlético.

Few have embodied the spirit of Simeone’s Atlético better than Diego Costa // Reuters/Susana Vera

Simeone’s teams have never been limited to pure aggression, however. Players such as Mario Mandzukić, David Villa, Fernando Torres, Radamel Falcao and Antoine Griezmann ­– the latest jewel in his crown – have evolved dramatically under his management. Jackson Martínez is the only striker who’s gone backwards under Simeone, struggling to keep up with the rhythm of Atlético’s play and being shipped out to China accordingly.

Still, if any one player has flourished under Simeone’s management, it’s Koke. The inventive midfielder is one of the club’s most important players, and not just because of his game. Koke embodies the dreams of aspiring youngsters at Atlético. He was 19 when Simeone arrived, a promising creative midfielder who was in danger of becoming an irrelevant part of an underachieving team. ‘El Cholo’ gave him a defined role, a mission and an individual vision. Today, Koke is an international star.

Saúl Ñíguez wins the ball, just before his unforgettable goal against Bayern // Reuters/Sergio Pérez

Young Saúl has also benefitted from being mentored by Simeone. His goal against Bayern Munich is already legendary, a moment for the fans to savour for all time. Saúl is the latest product of Atlético’s prolific youth system; Simeone has allowed him to express his flamboyant personality on the pitch, and given him game time even in the most crucial matches.

Saúl started his career in Real Madrid’s youth system but – like so many others – he left disappointed. Paco Jémez shaped him during a loan spell at Rayo Vallecano, where he even played as a centre-back, but it’s Simeone’s management which has been truly seminal for his career. Nowadays, Saúl is a wildcard for Atlético and the Spanish national team. Simeone has produced another international star in the making and, as such, Saúl is someone that Atlético’s next generation can look to emulate.

Some people have accused Simeone of having limited patience with young players, but it’s more a case of youngster struggling to adapt to his energy-sapping approach. Simeone has always said that effort is more important than mere talent, and that has seen gifted players such as Óliver shunted to the sidelines. Other young guns like Correa or Thomas have been able to fully understand Simeone’s brand of football, and have succeeded as a result. Once a young player has realised what Simeone wants from him, there’s no better or more trusting coach.



Simeone has also gained a reputation for being a man motivator. He sets huge stock by his ability to communicate. That’s one of the reasons he is still reluctant to take a job in English football, according to his inner circle. Along with José Mourinho – who he resembles in certain aspects of his management – he is the best motivator in world football. His carefully crafted speeches have changed games and won championships.

Gabi celebrates with Juanfran and Filipe Luís // Reuters/Andrea Comas

Meanwhile, Gabi serves as an extension of his personality on the pitch. The captain is Simeone’s alter ego. He used to be a decent footballer, but El Cholo transformed him into an irreplaceable part of the team. For Simeone, Gabi is another medium through which he can communicate with the players. Once, when Simeone was sent to the stands, Gabi was selected to put a headset on and convey his instructions to the team.

Gabi is one of El Cholo’s favourite disciples. There are few who enjoy the same bond with the coach as he does.

Simeone also relies on his Argentine connection to ensure success. “If in doubt, Simeone will always choose a fellow countryman,” his coaching staff claim. Simeone puts his faith in the South American way of playing football, which is reflected in every aspect of Atlético’s game. He has proven his reliance on his Argentine compatriots, hand-picking stars like José Sosa and Augusto Fernández to join Atlético. He’s even convinced the club to sign Nicolás Gaitán, who will join Atlético from Benfica this summer.

Simeone is always trying to avoid the ‘mufa’. That’s the Argentine word for a jinx, or bad luck. Those who know Simeone personally say that he is an insanely superstitious person. If he loses a game, he deliberately changes his pre-match habits. When his picks his team ahead of a big game, he apparently checks his players’ horoscopes.

Germán Burgos celebrates a goal with Argentine compatriot Angel Correa // Reuters/Juan Medina

Simeone’s backroom staff are vital to his success, of course. Assistant coach Germán ‘El Mono’ Burgos may look like a burly docker, but he’s actually the mastermind behind Atlético’s prolific set pieces. Burgos is obsessed with reading books on tactics, as anyone who works at Madrid’s Esteban Sanz sports bookshop will tell you. Atlético owe much of their success from free-kicks and corners to that obsession.

Uruguayan coach Óscar Ortega is similarly key to Atlético’s successes. As the man in charge of fitness, his job is to have the players’ legs and lungs ready at any time. If Simeone’s defensive system is to work, his players need to be Spartans in their physicality and endurance.

Ortega is very close to the players, but he also works them to breaking point. Needless to say, Atlético’s pre-seasons are basically torture. That is the price you pay for working with Simeone, and it buys more than its fair share of glory.

Simeone struggles to control himself at times. Throwing balls onto the pitch; slapping his own assistant; squaring up to the opposition bench; Simeone lives life on the edge. It’s clear that former Argentina manager Carlos Bilardo has been a huge influence on El Cholo, with his maverick attitude apparent in all his managerial protégé does. Whenever a game teeters on the precipice, Simeone will use any trick he can to ensure his team survive.

More than anything, Simeone has an unbreakable connection with Atlético’s fans. In his own words: “If we believe, and work hard, we can succeed.” After winning La Liga in 2014, Simeone made this phrase into a political slogan of sorts. This roll-your-sleeves-up philosophy ties in with the Argentina team’s historical identity and with Atlético’s working class fanbase. An Atlético fan is a very special kind of supporter, one who has suffered more than most. Simeone’s tough, working-class game is the antithesis of Real Madrid’s establishment football, and has given the fans an identity behind which they can rally.

A single gesture from Simeone is enough to turn the Vicente Calderón into a bubbling volcano, and he is always able to produce a fiery outpouring of support when the team need it most. For the first time in their history, Atlético have a coach whose influence far outstrips those at board level. Simeone inspires a unique loyalty, and has become a symbol of one of the most South American-influenced clubs in Europe.

When it boils down to it, Simeone has it all. Who other than Simeone – chief of the tribe, leader of the pack, general of the people’s army – could guide Atlético to the promised land in Milan?

