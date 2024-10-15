A ‘Terrifier’ Game Is Announced With Immediate Apprehension

Did you know publisher Selecta Play announced a Terrifier beat ’em up? In 2025, the gaming landscape will be changed with the release of Terrifier The ARTcade Game! A trailer heralded what is sure to be next year’s Game of the Year winner.

If I’m honest, I was sold until the actual gameplay was shown. Not that I don’t like beat ’em ups — I was a big fan of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game. Despite the name directly saying it’d be an arcade game, I guess I wasn’t quite expecting… that. But, Selecta Play and Relevo could surprise me! And most of the internet, apparently.

Videos by VICE

“Imagine a story based, long, 3D horror style point and click game almost like those ‘Real Life Horror’ games. Dark, damp, mysterious. Something that you have to physically interact with everything,” one Reddit user said. Now that is what I would want from a Terrifier game! Again, not saying it’ll be bad. All I’m saying is the reactions tell the story.

‘Terrifier’ game has unfortunate lukewarm start

“This is the weirdest Scott Pilgrim mod I’ve ever seen,” a YouTube commenter observes. Look, I’ll come right out and say it. Most of the conversation around the Terrifier game falls into roughly three camps. Camp 1: “Wow, this is just like the Scott Pilgrim game!” Camp 2: “I have fond memories of the movies.” Camp 3: “Wouldn’t it be cool if the game was this instead?”

Additionally, few people appear to be excited about the actual game itself. Which is a shame because it seems like the team behind it cares about the property! Maybe it’ll go the way of the beginning of the film series. Initially, people were divided over the first Terrifier film. Then, over time, the franchise popped off — getting the money, the accolades, and the enthusiasm.

However, with video games, I love being proven wrong! I was wrong about my prediction that Baldur’s Gate 3 wouldn’t hook me like it did everyone else. When the game is a sincere, heartfelt effort from the developers, I only wish nothing but the absolute best for the product. Here’s hoping, Selecta Play. Show us what you got!