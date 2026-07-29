A Therapist Gave Us 5 Easy-to-Miss Signs Your Partner Doesn’t Respect You

One of the most important features of a healthy relationship is mutual respect, even during tense or challenging moments. Unfortunately, however, disrespect has become common and even normalized in romantic dynamics.

“Often people will attribute these behaviors to either an individual’s personality or their own high levels of stress,” says Kat Grassetti, LCSW, Clinical Director at Monima and an EMDR practitioner specialising in women’s mental health, trauma-informed care, and relationship wellness. “However, repeated displays of disrespectful behavior can ultimately undermine both one’s sense of trust in their partner and their emotional safety and self-worth.”

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It’s not always easy to spot subtle signs of disrespect, especially when you’re used to your partner mistreating you. According to Grassetti, here are five signs your partner doesn’t respect you—so you can start standing your ground.

1. They Ignore or Dismiss Your Thoughts and Feelings

In a healthy relationship, your thoughts and feelings should feel heard and valued, not ignored or dismissed. If your partner invalidates your opinions, emotions, or experiences, they likely lack the respect required in a fulfilling partnership.

“A partner who usually interrupts you when speaking, or dismisses your ideas, or has the attitude toward you as if your opinion does not count, is showing a low-key type of disrespect,” says Grassetti. “Being heard is one of our most basic needs emotionally, and constantly telling someone they do not have a valid voice will begin to create doubt about how much he/she thinks they are valued in the relationship.”

2. They Make Jokes At Your Expense

Lighthearted jokes and banter can be connecting points in relationships, but the humor should never be at your or your partner’s expense.

“Healthy playful teasing is possible; however, a joke that makes fun of you, your vulnerabilities, or embarrassment, especially when you have already stated how uncomfortable it made you, crosses the line,” Grassetti notes. “Humor should bring partners closer together rather than create feelings of shame in order to diminish another’s self-esteem.”

3. They Ignore Your Boundaries

Boundaries are crucial in relationships, as they protect your connection as well as your own mental health and well-being. If your partner continuously pushes your boundaries, they likely don’t respect you.

“Respect is when you take your partner’s limits seriously, whether it be their personal space, time, communication style, or emotional needs,” says Grassetti. “Consistently crossing those boundaries of comfort (even if you don’t think there are) tells each person that one person’s comfort matters more than the others’.”

4. They Speak With Contempt During Disagreements

Respect shouldn’t be conditional in a relationship. Both parties should inherently respect one another, even during arguments or rough patches.

“Couples who are respectful to one another may have disagreements but will treat their partner with respect and dignity (even during conflict),” says Grassetti. “More damaging is when couples use eye-rolls, sarcasm, mocking, etc., and disrespect each other’s opinions. The argument is less harmful than the way the couple disrespects each other.”

5. They Don’t Keep Their Promises

The way your partner shows up for you matters. If they’re constantly dropping the ball or taking advantage of your time and energy, they likely don’t respect you the way you deserve.

“Frequently missing appointments, showing up late with little regard for others, and consistently not following through on commitments can be viewed in isolation as small oversights; however, repeatedly demonstrating an inability to be dependable is telling other people that they do not view their time, interests, or the trust that has been placed in them as valuable,” says Grassetti.