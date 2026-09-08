A Third Burning Man Festival Attendee Has Died

A third 2026 Burning Man festival attendee has died, according to authorities. The person’s identity is currently being withheld.

According to the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office, the individual was being transported from the music and arts festival to a hospital in Reno, Nevada, on September 7. However, they died en route, as the festival is held in Black Rock City, Nevada, which is roughly 120 miles away.

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“Although we average 1 death a year at the Festival, we have had two so far this year within the confines of the Festival, and I have received information regarding a third who died in transit to a hospital in Reno,” Jerry Allen, Pershing County sheriff and coroner, said in a statement shared by PEOPLE. Allen also confirmed that the death happened in Washoe County, Nevada.

Two other individuals died at Burning Man this year

As noted, two other people died at Burning Man this year. The first death was reported by festival reps on September 5.

“It is with heavy hearts that Burning Man Project confirms a Black Rock City participant in his mid-50s experienced a medical emergency,” festival organizers shared in a statement. After receiving “lifesaving measures” right away, the man was transported to the festival’s on-site center for medical care. However, he was pronounced dead sometime later.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the participant’s family, friends, and those affected by this loss,” the statement continued.

“The participant’s name will not be released until his family has been notified,” the Burning Man organizers’ statement added. “The safety and well-being of our community and staff remain our highest priority. If you’re in Black Rock City and need support, resources are available 24 hours a day.”

A second Burning Man festival attendee tragically died just days after the first

A second person died at Burning Man just days after the first. Then only one to be identified, a statement from Burning Man reps revealed the deceased was Craigh Mann, 60. Mann was found dead in his camp at around 3 p.m. on September 5. His cause of death has not been disclosed.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the participant’s family, friends, campmates, and all those affected by this loss,” read a festival statement.

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