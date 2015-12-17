A Timeline Of Mourinho’s Disastrous Season

This is how things at Chelsea looked last May:

Today, the Special One was fired as Chelsea manager. A lot has gone wrong over the last eight or so months, and both Chelsea and Mourinho have been the subjects of a great deal of bad press. Here’s a brief review:

Videos by VICE

June 29: Chelsea sells Petr Cech to Arsenal.

July 29: Jose Mourinho goes on a weird rant about how Rafa Benitez ruins everything he creates.

August 2: Chelsea loses to Arsenal in the Community Shield. Mourinho refuses to shake Wenger’s hand.

August 8: Chelsea ties Swansea 2-2. Mourinho wrongly blames medical staff, including team doctor Eva Carneiro, for entering the field too early and thus preventing his team from scoring a winner. According to FIFA rules, medical staff can only enter the field after the referee waves them on. The decision to enter the field was made by the ref, not Chelsea’s staff.

August 11: Jose Mourinho removes Eva Carneiro from the club’s game day staff.

August 16: Chelsea beaten 3-0 by Manchester City. Mourinho goes on rant calling the result “completely fake.”

August 29: Chelsea beaten 1-2 at home by Crystal Palace.

September 1: After months of negotiations and repeated bids, Chelsea fails so sign Everton defender John Stones, perhaps undermining the confidence of Chelsea’s defense in the process.

September 1: It emerges that Chelsea has a whopping 33 players out on loan.

September 10: Will Ferrell trolls Mourinho

September 11: Starting goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois injures his leg in training. Too bad Cech is gone! Courtois doesn’t play another Premier League game until December 5th.

September 12: Chelsea are beaten 3-1 by Everton. John Stones is key to Everton’s performance. Mourinho refuses to discuss Stones in his post match interview.

September 22: Eva Carneiro leaves Chelsea

October 3: Chelsea loses at home to Southampton, 1-3. Mourinho tells the press that if he’s sacked, the club will be firing the best manager it has ever had. Mourinho also blames the referee, remarks for which he receives a one match ban and a 50,000 pound fine from the FA.

October 21: Mourinho appears to push a teenage fan on the streets of London.

October 24: Chelsea loses to West Ham 2-1. Mourinho is sent into the stands during the match, after allegedly cursing at the refs. He receives a one-match ban. It later emerges that he tried to get into the referee’s locker room during halftime.

October 31: Chelsea loses at home to Liverpool, 1-3.

November 3: Carneiro opens legal proceedings against Mourinho and Chelsea for the treatment she received following the Swansea match.

December 5: Chelsea is beaten 1-0 at home by Bournemouth. Incredibly, this 4th home defeat of the season is equal to Mourinho’s record of home defeats in his entire career before this season.

December 13: Sky Sports reports Eva Carneiro’s case will be heard in a private hearing on January 6, and that her lawyers will ask for her reinstatement at Chelsea.

December 14: Chelsea beaten 2-1 at home by Leicester City. After the game, Mourinho tells the press he feels betrayed by his players.

December 17: Chelsea fires Mourinho