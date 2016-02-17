A-Trak Shares Mechanical Bull-Themed Video for “We All Fall Down” Featuring Jamie Lidell

Canadian DJ, producer, and Fool’s Gold founder, A-Trak, has shared the music video for his single “We All Fall Down,” featuring former Super Collider member Jamie Lidell. LA director Nicolas Randall‘s clip is set in a Western-themed bar graced with Alain Macklovitch’s skills as disc jockey for the night, and prominently features a gang of cowgirls’ attempts to master a mechanical bull.

The song’s lyrics, for instance “You’re only human, human like me/You’re not so special after all/You’re only human/Even the highest fall,” suggest a dramatic theme along the lines of “kill your idols,” but here they’re just talking about people that fall off the bull. As pretty much everyone in the video does. The video follows Macklovitch’s cameo in Brenmar and Beatking‘s Instagram-themed video for “She Already Know It,” released yesterday, also on Mad Decent.

Check out the clip for “We All Fall Down” on A-Trak’s Facebook here.

