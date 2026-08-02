A Trauma Practitioner Says These 4 Hobbies Can Help Ease Anxiety

As someone who’s battled severe anxiety and OCD since I was six years old, one of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned over time was the importance of engaging in calming hobbies. Activities like reading, writing, and yoga have helped me in ways that talk therapy never could. Any time I’m battling a tough season, I lean a little extra on these and similar hobbies to carry me through.

Wondering what pastimes might help lower your stress and obsessive thinking? Here are four hobbies for the anxious souls out there.

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1. Yoga

Yoga is one of the best hobbies for those battling anxiety, as it helps reconnect us to our own bodies while breathing through discomfort. Typically, the more we can tolerate the present moment—without projecting into the future or dwelling on the past—the better we can regulate our emotions.

“I highly recommend yoga, and it is probably my favorite calming hobby,” says Jen Guidry, a certified integrative trauma practitioner. “When you combine the gentle body movements with controlled, slower breathing, it greatly regulates the nervous system and the body’s stress response. Yoga is great if you’ve had an especially tough day, and even more beneficial when you do it regularly. It is my go-to for feeling good and calming my mind.”

My favorite type of yoga for anxiety is yin yoga, as it helps ground you, quiet your mind, and build inner peace. While it might feel uncomfortable at first, holding each posture for several minutes at a time can train your body and mind to surrender and breathe.

2. Connecting With Nature

Outdoor hobbies—whatever they might look like to you—can do wonders for mental health. Immersing yourself in nature, soaking up the sun, and simply getting out into the world will remind you just how small your problems really are.

“I tell my clients anything that gets them outside in nature is a great hobby for reducing anxiety and feeling calm,” says Guidry. “It can be bird watching, walking in the park each day, sitting on an outdoor bench and people watching, feeding the ducks at the lake. Being in nature boosts feel-good chemicals in the brain, lowers stress, grounds our senses, and relaxes the body.”

3. Creative Projects

Finding time to channel my creativity has helped me process and express my emotions in a healthy way.

“Doing anything that requires creativity is [a] great hobby to reduce stress and anxiety,” says Guidry. “It can be painting, drawing, writing, taking pictures, playing music, or simply daydreaming. Creativity causes a shift in the brain that takes us away from overthinking and moves us to the present moment.”

4. Dancing

If you’ve ever heard of somatic therapy, you likely know the power of intuitive dancing, or moving your body in ways that feel good to you. This can help release trapped emotions while creatively expressing yourself. Of course, it’s also an incredible workout, which we all know is a positive for mental health.

“Dance is another great hobby that reduces anxiety because it’s body movement that reduces stress combined with music you like to boost feel-good brain chemicals,” Guidy told VICE. “The great thing about dance is there are so many different types, so even if you don’t like one type of dance, you can probably find another you do like. Also, you can simply get up and dance around your bedroom, office, or in any other area you feel comfortable.”