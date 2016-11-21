A Tribe Called Quest Has the Number One Spot for the First Time in 20 Years

Yesterday Billboard reported that legendary hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest returned to Number One on the Billboard 200 chart for the first time since 1996 when their Beats, Rhymes and Life album held the spot for one week. The group’s final album, We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service sold 135,000 units as of November 17 with 112,000 units being traditional album sales. Yesterday would have been late group member Phife Dawg‘s 46th birthday and on Saturday, he had a street named after him in his native Queens.

