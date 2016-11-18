A Tribe Called Quest’s New Video Captures the Exact Mood of Right Now

Seven days ago, A Tribe Called Quest released their sixth and final album. Today, we’ve been blessed with a video for “We The People”, one of the most politically searing tracks on the entire record.

“All you Black folks, you must go,” goes Q-Tip’s main hook, “All you Mexicans, you must go / And all you poor folks, you must go / Muslims and gays, boy, we hate your ways” – extracting the raw grotesqueness of the rhetoric that has infiltrated American politics, particularly over the last 18 months, and turning it on its head. The accompanying video – which features Q-Tip, Busta Rhymes, Jarobi White and a mural of the late Phife Dawg – shows a mass civilian protest slowly breathing into life and taking to the streets of America in a show of strength and unity.

With daily protests against the election of Donald Trump taking place across America, it feels fitting that it would be A Tribe Called Quest who step up to capture the exact mood of right now in such a poignant way.

