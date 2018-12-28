A Tripper’s Guide To Long Weekends In India in 2019

Between all the booze-fuelled parties that power the holiday season, you’re bound to end up with enough of a New Year’s Eve hangover to keep you away from alcohol in the days that follow. But bracing yourself for the impending doom of failed resolutions and the not-so-mysterious weight gain in January will need something to take the edge off. Luckily, 2019 is filled with enough long weekends to relax, rejuvenate, reinvigorate and indulge. So fuck the fancy chalets and spa getaways. Instead, choose a short holiday at a place where the trip is more important than the destination. Here’s the ultimate desi trip guide for 2019.



When: Monday, January 14

What: Makar Sankranti, a festive occasion in the Hindu calendar that marks the end of the winter solstice.

Where To Trip: Goa.

With a temperature that is far more tolerable than the usual humidity of the state, Goa is your best bet for this weekend. Tourist season is on in full swing in Goa in January, whether you want a refreshing dip in the ocean or drop into a 12-hour long rave party at Hill Top, Club Fresh and Shiva Valley.

When: Monday, March 4

What: Maha Shivratri, a Hindu festival commemorating Shiva. ’Nuff said.

Where To Trip: Khirku Village in Kasba, Dharamshala

Lord Shiva is the OG tripper, so it’s only fair to spend the weekend celebrating the wild sensuality he stands for. This is when Khirku village, nestled in-between the breathtaking Dhauladhar range in Dharamshala, comes alive with decadent debauchery. The whole village assembles to host the most epic Shivratri party you can imagine, featuring endless crates of rum, uninhibited raging, random intriguing bouts of ‘Maata Chadna’ (possessed by goddess) and the fervent exorcism (via alcohol?) that follows. They are also said to brew their own variety of a marijuana-infused bhaang or thandai which will leave you tripping for three days at a stretch.

When: Thursday, March 21

What: Holi, the Indian festival of colour that celebrates the triumph of good over evil.

Where To Trip: Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

It’s common knowledge that the most colourful part about Holi is the legit legality of drinking marijuana-infused milkshakes of bhaang. But skip the civilized smear of gulal in your building colony and take a trip to Rishikesh, Uttarakhand instead. The Laxman Jhula chowk in the city is where the scene is at, with thousands of locals and tourists gather to celebrate with fistfuls of colour, soul-stripping trance mixes, free-flowing thandai and enough buckets and pichkaaris to get you wet and wild.

When: Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 21

What: Good Friday and Easter Sunday—the Christian holiday in remembrance of Jesus’ crucifixion and his subsequent resurrection on the following Sunday.

Where To Trip: Kerala

As luck would have it, this long weekend falls right on 420. So if you plan to blaze and praise, why not head to God’s own country? Kerala is known to have favourable climatic conditions for growing clean and green weed and also contains the almost-mythical Idukki Gold strain. A weekend spent swaying on a houseboat or stargazing on the scenic Varkala cliff beach is highly recommended.

When: Monday, September 2

What: Ganesh Chaturthi, the Hindu holiday celebrating the creation of Lord Ganesha, Lord Shiva’s son.

Where To Trip: Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

The slopes of Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu are not just a stunning sight, but also famed for being the prime region of hallucination-inducing psilocybin mushrooms, aka shrooms. But their availability is restricted to the monsoons, which is when these magic mushrooms are in full bloom, making September the ideal time to take a trip that’ll leave you up in the clouds (quite literally).



When: Monday, October 28

What: Diwali, the Hindu festival celebrating the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

Where To Trip: Himachal Pradesh

If your Diwali 2019 plan is to stay lit, head to the magnetic mountains of Himachal Pradesh, where the weather and people are both blissfully chill. It’s where you’ll find some of the highest quality hash at the cheapest possible prices, paired with sublime vistas to smoke against. Don’t just dwell in mainstream circles like Manali and Kasol, but pay a visit to the smaller villages of Rasol, Malana and Kutla, where the scene is quieter, and far more peaceful.

VICE India in no way endorses the illegal usage of bhang or other narcotics. The content above is intended for educational and informational purposes only, and is not meant to propagate the use of any illegal substance. See Terms of Use for more.