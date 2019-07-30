A Trump-Loving Gun Store Is Now Targeting the Squad

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

A Trump-loving gun store in North Carolina has sparked backlash with its billboard targeting “the Squad.”

Cherokee Guns, in the small town of Murphy, posted an image on social media Sunday of its newest roadside ad, a biblical-themed image of freshman Democratic congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Minnesota’s Ilhan Omar, Massachusetts’ Ayanna Pressley and Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib.

“The Four Horsemen are Idiots,” says the billboard, located a mile from the store, comparing the politicians to the four biblical figures whose presence signals the end of the world. “Signed, the deplorables.”

In the Facebook post announcing the billboard’s arrival, the gun shop said, “NEW BB going up in Murphy, NC….we are so sick and tired of the Dems blaming the Prez for things he never did!! Still sore losers…”

Facebook users jumped in expressing displeasure.



“That’s not funny at all assholes,” one user wrote.

“Don’t mind the haters, they’re just doing what they do best,” another commented.

The gun shop’s post grabbed the attention of the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence. “This is a threat,” the group tweeted about the billboard Monday. “It is encouraged by the president and we’ve seen threats against members of Congress, especially minority members. This is arming hate.”

The post comes two weeks after President Trump tweeted at the Squad to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.” His words have helped embolden Republicans like Sen. Rand Paul and attendees to his campaign rallies to join in the fight against the progressive Congress members — all women of color.

Cherokee certainly isn’t backing down. It’s running with the campaign — in several forms.



“Alright my fellow Infidels for Trump…due to OVERWHELMING demand…you may come by the shop next week and get your very own FOUR HORSEMEN COMETH STICKER,” said in a Facebook post Monday night.

A Cherokee Guns employee told VICE News that customers will simply have to eat a piece of bacon, which the gun shop will provide, and declare that they’ll be voting for Trump in 2020.

“Snowflakes and liberals are not eligible,” their Facebook post concludes.

This isn’t the first time Cherokee Guns has used politics to spur business, according to the Charlotte Observer. In June, they posted a billboard on social media featuring President Trump’s head super-imposed on a muscle-bound body.

“No collusion. No obstruction. Just Guns!” the billboard read.

The post likewise created controversy.



Omar, Tlaib, Pressley and Ocasio-Cortez have been targeted with threats and insults since they took office in January — especially AOC, with police officers openly saying she needed to be shot, Border Patrol Facebook groups posting sexually violent images of her, and local sports teams comparing the sharp Democrat to Fidel Castro and Kim Jong Un.