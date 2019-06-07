A US$48,000 Durian Was Sold In Thailand

Durian season is back, and across Southeast Asia, loyalists of the king of fruits are getting their hands on the delicacy, no matter the cost. And when I say no matter the cost, I mean it, because a businessman in Thailand just thought that 1.5 million Thai baht, or about US$48,000, was an appropriate price to pay for a durian.

And yes, it may have its appeal with a distinct taste and silky texture just like ice cream, but thousands of dollars for a few bites of pleasure? We hope it tasted as rich as it cost.

The fruit was auctioned at the King of Durian festival in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on June 1, Reuters reports. The million dollar fruit was of the Kanyao variety, which is the most expensive type for its sweet and creamy taste, and is specific to the Nonthaburi region.

The fruit was handpicked from the nearby Pa Toi Lung Mu farm, where the minimum price for a durian is 20,000 baht, or approximately US$640. Maliwan Han Chai Thai, owner of the farm, said: ”I knew this was a very special durian but I was amazed at how much it sold for.”

The auction beat last year’s record of 800,000 baht (US$25,500) at the same festival.

The winning durian wasn’t the only one at the event though, as nine others were brought to the stage by models on velvet pillows. The other species included Monthong, Kanyao and Kop Med Tao, and each was soldf for over 300,000 baht (US$9,500).

