A vandal gave Betsy DeVos’ lake yacht a “robust choice” between staying docked or not

Betsy DeVos’ $40 million lake yacht set sail without her over the weekend.

The captain of the 163-foot yacht, named “The Seaquest,” called the Huron Police Department early Sunday morning when he and his crew realized the Secretary of Education’s boat was untied from the dock at a northern Ohio marina and set adrift by vandals, according to police reports obtained by VICE News.

The crew was able to regain control of the ship, which was floating in the Huron Boat Basin — but not before it smashed into a dock, causing between $5,000 and $10,000 in damage to DeVos’ lake craft, the captain told a police officer, according to the police report. The yacht — just one of 10 boats owned by DeVos and her family — suffered damage including “several large scratches and scrapes,” the police report shows.

The Toledo Blade reported that investigators aren’t sure who to blame for the incident, but are hoping surveillance footage will reveal who untied the yacht from the dock and set it free. It’s also unclear why the boat was even in Northern Ohio.

Still, it’s no surprise that DeVos would own almost a dozen million dollar yachts — she’s one of the wealthiest members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet with a net worth of $1.3 billion, according to Business Insider.

