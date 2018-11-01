A Vegetarian Chef Killed a Customer and Then Served him to Other Customers

CORRECTION: Since publishing, this story has been shown to be false. Pol. Lt. Col. Adul Thongpetch, an investigator with the Lat Krabang police, has announced that the restaurant in question was actually closed and still under construction when Prasit Inpathom was allegedly murdered, subsequently omitting the premises from suspicion.

How many times in your life have you eaten one type of meat and thought it might be another type of meat? “Chicken” that tasted a bit pigeon-y; “beef” that tasted a bit horse-y; “pork” that tasted a bit like that German Shepherd you petted on your way to the restaurant.

Another question: how many times have you suspected that the mystery meat you’re eating could, in fact, be human? And how do you handle a situation like that? Do you complain? Make a scene? Ask to speak to the chef—whom, if your tastebuds and your paranoia and your deep-seeded cannibal instinct are to be trusted, just served you human?

Some diners at a restaurant in Bangkok were faced with this dilemma recently when they discovered that the noodles they were eating had a meaty, mince-like substance sprinkled throughout. This was especially notable, given that the restaurant had advertised as being vegetarian, according to Singaporean news site Asia One. And so the disgruntled diners made a report to the local authorities.

The authorities performed an inspection of the premises, and verified that the eatery was not serving minced beef or pork to unwitting vegetarian customers. It was serving minced up human flesh.

Police rushed to the restaurant, which had since been deserted, and found blood splattered across the kitchen walls. Small hunks of human meat were strewn across the floor. And shortly thereafter, the body of a 61-year-old man was found dumped in the septic tank.

The man’s name was Prasit Inpathom, and he’d been reported missing days earlier. Newsweek reports that Prasit had been a regular at the restaurant, and was last seen having drinks there on October 21. Local reports suggest he’d gotten into a fight with the owner. He had allegedly been struck in the head with a blunt object, and had multiple knife wounds on his body.

Investigators have concluded that the eatery boss—who remains at large—murdered Prasit and was trying to dispose of his body by cooking it into the restaurant’s meals and serving it to customers. It’s not known how many others inadvertently ate human.

Good time to vegan?