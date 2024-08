On the season finale of VICELAND’s MY HOUSE, Tati 007 decides to reconnect with her mother, and opens up to her about transitioning for the first time. It’s a difficult conversation—but at the end of the day, Tati’s just glad to have her mom back in her life.

MY HOUSE airs Wednesdays at 10:30 PM on VICELAND. Find out how to tune in here.

Videos by VICE

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.