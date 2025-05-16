‘A Webbing Journey’ Looks Like the Most Adorable Little Freeform Chaos Simulator Around

I’ve been terrified of spiders my entire life. I’ll scream and run if I come across one of these eight-legged creatures, but I’m enamored by the idea of A Webbing Journey. Maybe it’s because the spider in this game is just an adorable, googly-eyed creature that can ride around on a bar of soap. It could also be that it just looks like pure, chaotic fun. I’m not sure what it is, but maybe I’m warming up to the idea of spiders, finally. Nah, I think it’s the googly eyes that are doing it for me.

Screenshot: Fire Totem Games

‘A Webbing Journey’ May Be the Most Adorable Arachnid Simulator Ever

Releasing on May 19 in Early Access, A Webbing Journey is a game all about exploration. Possibly chaos, too, but primarily exploration. Following along with the ever-growing task list, players will find themselves in control of the cutest and most customizable little guy possible. As a physics-sandbox game, A Webbing Journey instantly evokes fond memories of titles like I Am Bread and Octodad, all while being certifiably unique in its own special ways.

Want to just do your best Peter Parker impersonation and swing around the house all willy-nilly? You can do that. But if you’re feeling like you want to help out the humans who live in this massive house? You can do that, too. Grab a cob of corn, throw it into the microwave with your webs, and make them some popcorn. Clean up the house, assemble model houses, and more. All powered by an incredibly accurate and extremely fun physics engine.

A Webbing Journey encourages you to take this adventure at your own pace. Releasing with three levels in Early Access, the game will continue growing, evolving, and becoming the best version of itself. I’m fully on board, especially after jumping into the demo. It’s got that perfect blend of chaos and calm that I just adore, and this wonderfully goofy little spider-friend is harmless. I’d also be willing to bet someone is going to hit a kickflip on that bar of soap. I’m calling that right now.