A White Woman Called Pennsylvania’s Second Lady the N-Word at a Grocery Store

A white woman accosted Gisele Barreto Fetterman, the wife of Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, in a grocery store last weekend and called her a racial slur.

Fetterman posted a video from the incident on Twitter Sunday. It shows the woman pulling down her mask and telling Fetterman, “You’re a [N-word]” as Fetterman slowly pulls away in the parking lot.

https://twitter.com/giselefetterman/status/1315419072553783297

The incident happened at an Aldi grocery store in Pittsburgh, Fetterman told CNN. “I ran to the local grocery store and was met by and verbally assaulted by this woman, who repeatedly told me I do not belong here,” Fetterman wrote. “The confrontation continued into the parking lot, where I was able to finally capture it after the crying winded down.”

The woman knew who Fetterman was, the lieutenant governor’s wife told CNN. “She called me a thief. She said, ‘There’s that [n-word] that Fetterman married,” she said. The woman has been identified by Pennsylvania State Police, who are investigating, Fetterman told the New York Times.

Fetterman was born in Brazil and came to the United States with her family as an undocumented immigrant. She became a U.S. citizen in 2009 and is a longtime social justice advocate; she co-founded the food justice nonprofit 412 Food Rescue and founded The Free Store, a department store of sorts with free groceries, clothing, and other items for people who need them.

“I’m a former DREAMer; I came as a young immigrant and my family lived undocumented for over a decade,” she told CNN. “Those were really scary times. If I had a knock at the door that I wasn’t expecting, I would fear that my family would be sent back to a country we fled due to violent conditions.”

Fetterman’s husband, John, is a former Democratic mayor of the Pittsburgh suburb of Braddock, and was elected lieutenant governor in 2018. He’s considering a run for United States Senate in 2022.

Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted his support of Gisele Barreto Fetterman on Monday.

“The ethnic intimidation and hate speech spewed at the Second Lady of Pennsylvania is shameful and unacceptable,” Wolf said, speaking on behalf of himself and his wife. “The Second Lady has my and Frances’s full support and gratitude for her tireless work to make Pennsylvania the diverse, inclusive place it is today, even in the face of such ignorance and adversity.”