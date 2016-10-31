A Woman Bought a House by Selling 20 iPhones from Her 20 Boyfriends

A mastermind in China somehow used her feminine wiles to get herself 20 boyfriends, convince those 20 boyfriends to each purchase her a brand new iPhone 7, and then sold all 20 of those phones to cover the down payment on a new house, BBC reports.

The story first popped up on a popular Chinese blogging site, allegedly from the woman’s co-worker. The co-worker claims that the woman had been talking about buying a house, but hadn’t quite figured out the best way to go about doing it in the country’s tough housing market.

But then, the woman hatched a plan. She gave all 20 of her boyfriends a test of true love, asking each of them to buy her the new Apple smartphone, then sold each of them to a Chinese phone-recycling company for around 120,000 yen—roughly $17,712. The story sounds like a joke, but BBC was able to confirm that the company purchased 20 iPhone 7s from a young female seller for roughly that same amount earlier this month.

Since it was first posted, the story has taken China by storm on social media. It’s garnered its own hashtag, “20 mobiles for a house,” which has been used more than 13 million times.

“I can’t even find one boyfriend. She can actually find 20 boyfriends at the same time and even get them to buy her an iPhone 7,” one admiring commenter wrote. “Just want to ask her to teach me such skills.”

