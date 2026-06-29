A Woman Found 200 Speakers Screaming on Mount Shasta, and Nobody Knows Why

Karrie Ann Snure and her daughter Jordan were horseback riding near Mount Shasta when they heard sounds that, by any reasonable description, should have sent them the other direction. They went toward them instead.

Snure was horseback riding with her daughter near Highway 97 in Weed, California, when screeching sounds pulled them off the trail. Scattered across the slope were between 100 and 200 solar-powered Bluetooth speakers planted in the ground. Together, they produced something between static and a scream. Separated out, individual units were playing what sounded like a sermon, a voice repeating itself, the word salvation audible on its own.

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The lack of obvious explanation produced the full range of internet speculation. Commenters proposed Bigfoot bait, cult ritual, wolf deterrent, and a theory that makes practical sense in this corner of northern California, an audio perimeter for an illicit marijuana operation. Snure leaned toward the supernatural. “This is straight apocalyptic,” she said. “Someone is summoning something here.” The “famous Mt. Shasta witches are summoning demons,” one commenter offered, helpfully.

Mysterious Speakers Playing Screams and Sermons Were Found Near Mount Shasta

Snure’s first theory was that the speakers could be a Lemurian beacon system, and on this mountain, that’s not the strangest first guess. Local legend holds that beneath the volcano lies Telos, a subterranean city of Lemurian descendants, survivors of a mythical lost continent, with the technological capacity for interdimensional travel and extraterrestrial communication. Mount Shasta is also known for Sasquatch sightings, UFO sightings, and Native American sacred traditions, per Atlas Obscura.

Mount Shasta has attracted fringe belief systems since at least the 1930s, when Guy Ballard claimed to have met an Ascended Master named Saint Germain on the mountain and launched the I AM Religious Activity movement. UFO believers, crystal healers, and assorted spiritual communities have followed. The area currently hosts several intentional communities who consider it sacred territory. Any unexplained installation on the slopes has no shortage of possible authors.

Snure returned for a follow-up investigation and confirmed, using mapping software, that the speakers are on private property adjacent to California Government Lands. Nobody has come forward to explain them, and the audio reportedly continues. “I still have absolutely no idea who put them there or why,” she wrote, “but at least now we know the mountain wasn’t trying to summon us. Welcome to another perfectly normal day around Mount Shasta.”