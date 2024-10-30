A Woman Is Suing Subway Because Their Sandwiches Have Way Less Meat Than Their Ads

Subway‘s meat is coming up short, at least according to a new lawsuit.

Multiple outlets reported that a woman named Anna Tollison filed a proposed class action suit against the sandwich chain in federal court. In it, she alleged that Subway has been “grossly misleading” customers with its ads.

The Queens, New York-based resident claimed that she paid $7.61 for a Steak & Cheese sandwich at Subway. Upon receiving her meal, Tollison was shocked to find that there was “barely any steak in the sandwich,” she alleged.

She further claimed that Subway’s “false and misleading advertisements” do “materially overstate” the amount of meat in its sandwiches. The restaurant does so by showing at least 200 percent more meat than Tollison was served, she claimed.

This alleged practice, Tollison argued, is “unfair and financially damaging to consumers.”

“Subway’s actions are especially concerning now that inflation, food, and meat prices are very high and many consumers, especially lower-income consumers, are struggling financially,” the lawsuit read.

The lawsuit, which calls out the restaurant’s alleged “egregious” violations of consumer protection laws, is seeking unspecified damages for Subway customers over the last three years.

Similar lawsuits against McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Taco Bell were previously dismissed.