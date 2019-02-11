A Woman Was Filmed Throwing a Chair off a Balcony and onto a Highway in Toronto

Update: The woman is now wanted as part of a mischief—endanger life investigation, according to police. She has not yet been identified.

Toronto police are investigating after a woman was filmed throwing a chair off the balcony of a high-rise building and onto the Gardiner Expressway.

Videos by VICE

A video shared on Reddit Sunday night shows a young-looking blonde woman on a balcony grab a chair, peer over a railing, and pause to say something to the camera before hurling the chair over the balcony and onto the Gardiner Expressway. The Gardiner is a multi-lane expressway in the city’s downtown core.

The nine-second video looks as if it was originally posted to Snapchat, and features the caption, “Good morning.”

Toronto police are investigating a video that appears to show a woman throwing a chair over a balcony near the Gardiner Expressway. They have yet to determine where and when the video was taken. READ MORE: https://t.co/J5HJIYmA2Z pic.twitter.com/Tw7N0xdHst — CityNews 680 (Inactive) (@680NEWS) February 11, 2019

Toronto police spokesman David Hopkinson told VICE the cops are aware of the video and hope to have an update later today.



Police told 680NEWS several items were thrown off a balcony at 55 Bremner Blvd. They said the thrown chair was located near the building’s entrance and that the incident took place on Saturday morning.

This isn’t the first time people have thrown chairs onto the Gardiner, apparently. The motivation behind the trend remains unclear. Though in this most recent case, whoever was doing the filming should probably have intervened.

Follow Manisha on Twitter.