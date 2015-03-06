A New Large-Scale Snow Mural Brings Geometric Beauty to Utah

Simon Beck‘s snow murals are so massive they can only be appreciated from mountaintops, helicopters, and drones. The British snow artist has trudged across Europe over 140 times with little more than a compass and a pair of snowshoes, leaving crop circle-like geometric designs in his wake. This week he made his US debut through the Summit Artist Residency Program, carving a clover-shaped pattern the size of a lake into Utah’s Powder Mountain. Beck has used his work to raise awareness about the environment and climate change, but at the core, his pieces showcase what a little math and a lot of discipline can accomplish. “Simon’s mission statement is simple; to create beautifully intricate ephemeral snow artworks simply by walking through vast snowfields by snowshoe,” Summit Director of Artist Residencies Marshall Birnbaum tells The Creators Project.

Beck released a book last year, and already knows what he wants to do next: “I would like to drive round the coast of Britain and make as many sand drawings as possible on different beaches,” he says. “But making plans is of limited value as this whole experience is developing, and plan keeps changing!” The UK beach tour may have to wait—following his residency, Beck is headed to Japan to continue spreading his intricate murals around the world.

Check out Beck’s new work in the images and video below:

Photo by Marshall Birnbaum

Photo by Marshall Birnbaum

Photo by Chris Detrick

Photo by Chris Detrick

Photo by Chris Detrick

Photo by Chris Detrick

Visit Simon Beck’s Facebook page for more pictures and information.

