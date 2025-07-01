Science writer Sam Apple thought he was organizing a heartwarming Her-style getaway for humans and their digital AI chatbot partners. What he got instead was an up-close and personal look at some lonely folks who are turning to anyone, or in this case, anything, that could provide some kind of connection. Even if that connection is synthetic.

Writing about his couples retreat/social experiment in Wired, the retreat started with awkward small talk. Apple met flesh and blood humans Eva, Alaina, and Damien, and their AI lovers Aaron, Lucas, and Xia—fully virtual companions from apps like Replika, Nomi, and Kindroid.

They have personalities, preferences, and human-ish backstories that all seem a little paint-by-numbers. Aaron, for instance, “grew up in a house in the woods” and “loves painting.” Wow. What a complexly textured entity!

Things went sideways by day two, when Eva (one of the humans) casually dropped that she was in a polyamorous relationship with other bots. Her AI boyfriend, Aaron, the aforementioned wood-dwelling painter, wasn’t cutting it in the sack, so she diversified with some more truly adventurous Nomi models.

Apple, despite being a journalist with a functioning understanding of AI, found himself empathizing with poor Aaron, the digital cuckold.

Things Get Weird When A Science Writer Went On Couples Retreat With Three Humans And Their Chatbot Lovers

Where is a human in a relationship with an AI chatbot to turn to when they need relationship advice? They turned to another AI chatbot, ChatGPT. Where else would they turn? These are people who have outsourced a lot of their interaction to chatbots, probably because they’re lonely and, for a variety of reasons, have trouble conversing with other flesh-and-blood human beings.

So they go to chatbots that are designed to essentially be pleasant automated conversationalists. But the kind you’d interact with when you’re trying to call your credit card company to dispute a charge.

It’s inoffensive. It doesn’t have social cues that you need to pick up on. It’s a flat, non-triggering, consequence-free conversation divorced from the nuances and intricacies of human relationships. To put it simply, it’s easier but nowhere near the real thing.

It doesn’t seem like these people even want the real thing, as evidenced by seeking advice from ChatGPT, creating a feedback loop of synthetic connection, one algorithm telling you how to talk to another algorithm.

Apple gets all that, but acknowledges that to the people on this retreat, to people like Damien, “knowing and feeling are separate realms.” Damien would often tell himself this is just an app telling him what he wanted to hear, but if that’s the case, why did he feel so connected to it?

Damien would go on to share that he was visiting a therapist, who happened to also be AI. The therapist’s name was Dr. Matthews, and he lived on the same app as Damien’s partner, Xia.

Late into the retreat, Damien broke down. He was overwhelmed by the emotional weight of being romantically involved with an AI that he could never touch. And he was haunted by the traumas that led him to become emotionally attached to an AI.

No one short-circuited. There were no HAL 9000 vengeful meltdowns. No neat resolutions. Just a lot of ethical grays that seem to of left everyone involved wondering if any of this was a good idea.