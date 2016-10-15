A Year of Lil Wayne: “10,000 Bars Part 4”

Day 26: “10,000 Bars (Oochie Wally)” – Sqad Up Vol. 7 (10,000 Bars), 2002

Did you know you needed Wayne rapping on the Oochie Wally beat? Probably not. But given his proven talent for making you reconsider a beat’s possibilities, should you be surprised that it works? Obviously not.

There are a few great moments here: “My attitude is fuck bitches fuck haters fuck cops / my real father is a ho / my attitude is fuck pops” is a great slice of Wayne’s worldview, and the way he riffs on various aspects of cars is a lot of fun, especially the line “we buy sports cars and put the fucking hood on that,” which rhymes with “hood on that” said with a completely different inflection. But the best line in here has to be when Wayne quips about being rich at a young age by saying, “I don’t even know how to do the bus stop.” What a great flex! It’s so specific. There’s a 100 percent chance that as soon as you hear it you’ll be unable to take the bus without feeling totally owned as you step on, which is how all the best Wayne lines work. They merge with your reality, annotate your life, become companions with you as you upgrade forms of transportation, etc. etc. etc.



