Day 53: “Ain’t That a Bitch” – Tha Carter , 2004

Lawrence is out today, so no back and forth. It’s been a long week, and my main suggestion right now is to listen to music that makes you throw up your middle fingers to the world and beat back everything bad. So here’s a song that sounds like that. Wayne raps, “If ever fall spring back like a rubber band.” Make it a mantra.​

