A Year of Lil Wayne: “Alchemist Shit”

Day 34: “Alchemist Shit” feat. Curren$y – The Dedication, 2005
Hey, why not spend some more of your weekend listening to Lil Wayne and Curren$y rapping over Alchemist beats? As a Genius contributor points out, this beat is originally from an archival Mobb Deep song, “Backwards.” Never say Wayne doesn’t appreciate the New York deep cuts! And these lines are just as smooth as can be: “I’m a young macaroni with cheese / My girl from Belize / She never wanna believe / I’m a rapper she just rather /think I’m handsome and sweet.” Add it to your Sunday afternoon chill playlist and level up.
