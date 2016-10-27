A Year of Lil Wayne: “Bass Beat”

Day 38: “Bass Beat” – The Dedication, 2005

OK, one more from The Dedication (and with Curren$y!), but come on, this is a good line: “My impact so hard if I die I probably bounce right back.”

Speaking of death, RIP Vine, which spawned the most original art of the last five years and which announced today that it is shutting down​. In keeping with the Lil Wayne theme, here is a good one about mixtapes:

Please send me any good Lil Wayne Vines, as I will feature them on this blog right here. OK, that’s all for today listen to more Lil Wayne see you tomorrow!

