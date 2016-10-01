A Year of Lil Wayne: Collegrove’s “Blue C-Note”

Day 12: “Blue C-Note” – 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne, COLLEGROVE, 2016

Yeah, I’m still into this album, but, today, I’m not here to talk about bars. Today, I just want to point out how cool it sounds when Wayne sings “coming down your boulevard / I’m on your avenue.” It starts at 1:53 and lasts about four seconds, and it’s weird as hell. This is just your daily reminder that Lil Wayne never needed to learn to play the guitar: He’s the Jimi Hendrix of Auto-Tune (no disrespect to Future, of course).

