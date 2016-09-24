A Year of Lil Wayne: Curren$y’s “Smoke Sumthin”

Day 5: “Smoke Sumthin” – Curren$y feat. Lil Wayne, VerdeTerrace, 2011

It’s the weekend, which means it’s a good time to sit around and smoke weed. And what better music to sit around and smoke weed to than Curren$y? Wayne and Spitta have collaborated countless times over the years (Curren$y, was, of course, before being the reigning weed rap journeyman, signed to Cash Money), and eventually I may have to run down some of their collabs more extensively. Perhaps a theme week? I’m just spitballing here.

Videos by VICE

But today it feels more appropriate for the mood to just share something easy to listen to. Enter “Smoke Sumthin,” from Curren$y’s Verde Terrace, the 2011 tape with DJ Drama​ that came during Curren$y’s most widely acclaimed run in the early 2010s. Curren$y is full of laid-back barbs—”you walking down the aisle with the same bitches we run through,” for instance—but the highlight might just be he and Wayne rambling back and forth over the gloriously spare beat at the end.

Wayne slides in with a verse that pretty much sounds like stoned Weezy ramblings—his just happen to take the shape of fire raps. “About to change my name from D-wayne to de-ranged,” he quips, stretching both out to two syllables.”Swag so sick to injury reserve me,” he adds, before eventually trailing off like he got bored of rapping. Wayne puts this shit together like puzzles. It’s so easy. So fun. Have a good weekend.

