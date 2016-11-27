A Year of Lil Wayne: Day 69 (Nice)

Day 69: “Back to You” – I Am Not a Human Being 2 , 2013

Here we go, the long awaited day 69, which, nice. There are so many directions I could go with this given Lil Wayne’s love of the, um, art form of today’s numbersake. “Lollipop” he’s giving, getting head. In his single version of “Love Me,” he talks about breakfast in bed for “$69.96.” There are surely dozens of others. So why choose this song, which is truly terrible and has a nearly unlistenable hook as well as lines like “my dick is her chair” and “this dick won’t suck itself”? Well, because it has one truly great 69 reference, which goes “one, two, three, four, five, 69.” That’s it. But it counts (hehe). Dumb? Yes. Nice? Absolutely.

