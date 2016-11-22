A Year of Lil Wayne: “Get Em”

Day 64: “Get Em” – Dedication 2 , 2006

It’s Thanksgiving week, which has made me think about eating, which in the context of this blog means I’ve been thinking about Wayne’s love of rapping about eating other rappers. So, in honor of feasting, how much fun is it to hear Wayne pronounce, “It’s me, motherfucker, what’s better to see?” and then head into this little description of his eating habits:

And when you’re greedy like me

ain’t nothing better than beef

see I would meet

each one of you niggas in the street

then eat

and pick you little bitches out my teeth

Chow down this week! Preferably not on each other. Don’t try eating other rappers at home. It’s not safe!

Also not safe: attempting rhymes like Wayne does in the first half of this song, where not only does he rap several tight series of bars but he does it while letting his cadence slur, dripping one bar into the next. As a result, he’s chill as he strolls into this part, which makes it sound even more menacing:

Y’all motherfuckers know me

I’m a rider in the side of the south

got the money in the mattress

and the guns in the couch

He repeats the trick here, where the threat and anger is so restrained you could miss it if you weren’t paying attention:

Walking that line

with a lot on my mind

I get that money

never dropping a dime

I don’t hate, never, not on my time

I’ll put that little red dot on your mind

talking that crime

but a lot of ’em lying

Lines like these are another one of Wayne’s specialties: He manages to sound ferocious and like he’s telling a gigantic joke (the butt of it is still you) at the same time. Which, in fact, he is.

